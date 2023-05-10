Adani Green Energy To Consider Fundraising On May 13

The board of Adani Green Energy Ltd. will convene on May 13 to consider and approve a proposal to raise funds, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The board of the Adani Group company will meet in Ahmedabad to explore raising funds via equity shares or any other eligible securities, the company said.

Adani Green will look at private placement, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods permitted under applicable laws to raise funds, it said.

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company will remain closed from end of business hours on May 10, till 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting, that is till end of day on May 15.