Adani Green Energy Sales Jump 70% In Q1
The company increased its operational capacity by 43% year-on-year to 8,316 megawatts in Q1.
Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s first-quarter sales rose 70% year-on-year.
The company sold 6,023 million units in the quarter ended June, according to an operational update released on Thursday. That compares with 3,550 million units a year earlier.
The company increased its operational capacity by 43% to 8,316 megawatts, with the addition of solar and wind power plants:
The company operationalised 1,750 MW solar–wind hybrid power plants in Rajasthan.
Commissioned 212 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan.
Commissioned 554 MW wind power plant in Gujarat.
Solar Energy Portfolio
Sales up 6% on the back of the 212-megawatt capacity addition in Rajasthan.
Improvement of 40 basis points in the capacity utilisation factor. This is a result of improved solar irradiation and 99.7% high plant availability.
Wind Energy Portfolio
Sale of energy up by 34% on an annual basis on the back of capacity increase from 647 MW to 1,201 MW.
The segment saw a 830-basis-point reduction in capacity utilisation factor at 38.7%.
CUF reduction attributed to lower wind speed and plant availability in the current year.
Wind turbine generators were shut down during Biparjoy cyclone in Gujarat, as a safety measure.
Hybrid portfolio
Sales up by 1,546% on the back of 1,750 MW capacity addition in Rajasthan.
Improvement of 380 basis points in capacity utilisation factor.
Plant availability of 99.1% and addition of new plants, with technologically advanced solar modules. Wind turbines contributed to CUF improvement.
Shares of the company rose 0.68% to Rs 961 apiece compared to a 0.92% advance in the Nifty as of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.