Adani Green Energy Nominee Director Resigns

TotalEnergies has nominated a new nominee director in place of Ahlem Friga-Noy.

20 Oct 2023, 8:57 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo:&nbsp;Adani Green Energy's official website)</p></div>
(Photo: Adani Green Energy's official website)

Adani Green Energy Ltd. announced the resignation of nominee director Ahlem Friga-Noy, representing TotalEnergies, with effect from Oct. 23. 

TotalEnergies has nominated a new nominee director in place of Ahlem Friga-Noy, according to an exchange filing on Friday. 

The proposal for the appointment of a new nominee director shall be placed before the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Board in due course, the company said.

In September, Adani Green Energy and TotalEnergies SE entered into a binding agreement to create a new JV, equally owned by both, with a 1,050-MW portfolio. 

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.

