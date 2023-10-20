Adani Green Energy Nominee Director Resigns
TotalEnergies has nominated a new nominee director in place of Ahlem Friga-Noy.
Adani Green Energy Ltd. announced the resignation of nominee director Ahlem Friga-Noy, representing TotalEnergies, with effect from Oct. 23.
TotalEnergies has nominated a new nominee director in place of Ahlem Friga-Noy, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
The proposal for the appointment of a new nominee director shall be placed before the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Board in due course, the company said.
In September, Adani Green Energy and TotalEnergies SE entered into a binding agreement to create a new JV, equally owned by both, with a 1,050-MW portfolio.
