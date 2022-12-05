Adani Green Commissions Third Solar-Wind Plant, Becomes World's Top Hybrid Power Producer

Adani Green Energy Ltd. has become the world's largest wind-solar hybrid power developer, after it commissioned its third plant at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

The newly commissioned plant has 420 megawatt solar and 105 MW wind plants, with the plant's aggregate operational capacity at 1,440 MW, it said in a statement on Monday.

The plant has power purchase agreements with the government-owned Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd. at Rs 2.67 per kilowatt-hour for 25 years, it said.

Following the commissioning of the plant, Adani Green Energy now has a total operational generation capacity of 7.17 gigawatt.

In May 2022, the renewables company had operationalised its first hybrid power plant of 390 MW, followed by a second plant with 600 MW capacity in September.