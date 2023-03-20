Adani Green Bucks The Trend As Most Adani Group Stocks Decline

Three Adani Group stocks—Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Wilmar Ltd.—were moved out of the short-term additional surveillance measures framework on Friday.

All existing derivative contracts with Adani Enterprises will have their margins restored before they are added to the ASM framework, according to a circular by the National Stock Exchange.

The three stocks were added to the short-term ASM framework on March 8. With their exclusion, all the Adani Group stocks are out of the framework.