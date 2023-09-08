Adani Green Appoints Neera Saggi, Anup Shah As Independent Directors

Adani Green Energy Ltd. appointed Neera Saggi and Anup Shah as independent directors on its board on Sept. 7.

The appointments have been made for a period of three years, up to Sept. 6, 2026, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company confirmed that Saggi and Shah satisfy the criteria of independence prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI Listing Regulations.

Saggi, a former bureaucrat of 28 years, has worked within the government with multiple stakeholders and in different sectors, including ports, special economic zones, and textiles, Adani Green said. She also has experience in the fields of export promotion, area administration, and rural development. She has an overall experience of 40 years, both in the public and private sectors.

She holds a Master of Business Administration in business administration and management from the International Centre of Public Enterprise, Ljubljana, Slovenia; a master’s degree in English literature from Delhi University; and a Bachelor of Arts from Gauhati University.

Shah is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has completed his Ph.D. in commerce from Mumbai University and a law degree from Mumbai University. He has also taken the Business Consultancy Studies Course from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

He has over 25 years of experience in the areas of international estate planning, business restructuring, capital markets regulations, foreign investments, international taxation.