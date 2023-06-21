Adani Green Aims For Global Top 10 Spot In ESG Benchmarks For Electric Utilities By FY25

Adani Green Energy Ltd. has set fiscal 2025 as the target to achieve the top 10 position in the world for environmental, social, and governance benchmarks for electric utilities.

The renewable energy producer has already taken steps, including the single-use plastic-free operating capacity that it achieved in fiscal 2022, the firm said in its latest analyst presentation. It plans to have 100% water-neutral operating capacity for all power plants across locations by FY25.

The company has saved 1.1 times the total amount of water it used and is certified water-positive by DNV—a Norwegian certification company—for all operating power plants having a capacity of 200 megawatts. The potential rainwater harvested and recharged as of fiscal 2023 was 1,93,389 cubic metres per year, as compared with a total freshwater intake for consumption of 172,201 m3 per year.

The company also aims to have a zero waste-to-landfill operating capacity of 100% by fiscal 2025. It will strive to become a company with zero net loss of biodiversity during the period, it said.

The key focus areas for the environment will be the reduction of carbon footprints, including decarbonisation of the grid through renewable energy generation, support for new and more efficient renewable technologies, and reduction of carbon emissions from business activities, the company said.

The focus will equally be on natural resource conservation and biodiversity management, such as reductions in freshwater withdrawal, waste management, and the circular economy.

Adani Green has cumulatively avoided around 36.70 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions till fiscal 2023, as against 0.14 MT in FY16. The carbon dioxide avoided in FY23 alone was 13.50 MT, as compared with 8.60 MT in fiscal 2022.