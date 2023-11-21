Adani Green Adopting Robotics For Maintenance Of Solar Modules, Water Conservation

The company said, "4,830 MW of AGEL's solar portfolio will be covered by robotic cleaning cumulatively in the near term, which will save 595 million litres of water annually. This will reduce water usage for solar module maintenance to zero."

"In line with India's decarbonisation goals, we remain committed to deliver in excess of 45 GW by 2030. Adani Green continues to have the largest operating renewable portfolio in India with 8.4 GW capacity," Adani Green Energy CEO Amit Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.