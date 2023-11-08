Adani Exploring Green Project Opportunities In Bhutan

The Adani Group is exploring green energy opportunities in Bhutan, billionaire Gautam Adani said after meeting Bhutanese monarch who is on an India visit.

"It was truly an honour to meet His Majesty King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck," Adani posted on X (formerly Twitter). The Adani Group is "excited to explore opportunities" to contribute to green infrastructure development for "one of our happy and warm neighbours", he said.