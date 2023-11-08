Adani Exploring Green Project Opportunities In Bhutan
The Bhutan king is on an eight-day visit to India amid renewed push for a settlement to decades-old boundary dispute with China.
The Adani Group is exploring green energy opportunities in Bhutan, billionaire Gautam Adani said after meeting Bhutanese monarch who is on an India visit.
"It was truly an honour to meet His Majesty King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck," Adani posted on X (formerly Twitter). The Adani Group is "excited to explore opportunities" to contribute to green infrastructure development for "one of our happy and warm neighbours", he said.
"It was truly an honour to meet His Majesty King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. It was nice to hear his vision of his Kingdom of Happiness. His thoughts on the aspirational Bhutan are indeed inspiring."
India has also pledged full support to the socio-economic development of Bhutan after Wangchuck called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two sides agreed on a final location survey for the proposed cross-border rail link connecting Kokrajhar in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan. The countries also agreed to consider establishing a rail link between Banarhat in West Bengal and Samtse in Bhutan.
