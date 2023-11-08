BQPrimeBusiness NewsAdani Exploring Green Project Opportunities In Bhutan
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Exploring Green Project Opportunities In Bhutan

The Bhutan king is on an eight-day visit to India amid renewed push for a settlement to decades-old boundary dispute with China.

08 Nov 2023, 11:58 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gautam Adani with&nbsp;Bhutan monarch Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. (Photo: Gautam Adani/X)</p></div>
Gautam Adani with Bhutan monarch Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. (Photo: Gautam Adani/X)

The Adani Group is exploring green energy opportunities in Bhutan, billionaire Gautam Adani said after meeting Bhutanese monarch who is on an India visit.

"It was truly an honour to meet His Majesty King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck," Adani posted on X (formerly Twitter). The Adani Group is "excited to explore opportunities" to contribute to green infrastructure development for "one of our happy and warm neighbours", he said.

The Bhutan king is on an eight-day visit to India amid renewed push by Bhutan and China for an early settlement of their decades-old boundary dispute.

India has also pledged full support to the socio-economic development of Bhutan after Wangchuck called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two sides agreed on a final location survey for the proposed cross-border rail link connecting Kokrajhar in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan. The countries also agreed to consider establishing a rail link between Banarhat in West Bengal and Samtse in Bhutan.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ

U.S. Invests $553 Million In Adani’s Sri Lanka Port To Curb China’s Influence

Opinion
U.S. Invests $553 Million In Adani’s Sri Lanka Port To Curb China’s Influence
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT