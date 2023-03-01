Adani Enterprises' Unit Wins Aluminium Mine Block

Mundra Aluminium Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has been declared the "preferred bidder" for an aluminium mine block in Odisha.

"We are pleased to inform that based on the outcome of the auction proceedings, Mundra Aluminium has been declared the "preferred bidder" and subsequently, a Letter of Intent dated Feb. 27 has been issued by the Government of Odisha in respect of the following mineral block in Odisha," it said.

Mundra Aluminium was incorporated with the objective of carrying out the business of mining, refining, smelting, developing, producing, and operating bauxite, alumina, and aluminium.

The Kutrumali Bauxite block is located in the Kalahandi and Rayagada districts of Odisha and has about 128 million tonnes of bauxite and other ores.