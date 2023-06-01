Adani Enterprises Unit Terminates Deal To Acquire Swarna Tollway

Adani Enterprises Ltd. said on Thursday that one of its subsidiaries terminated a share price agreement to acquire stakes in Swarna Tollway Pvt. and Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Co.

The deal was signed between Adani Road Transport Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, and MAIF Investments India Pte and MAIF Investments India 3 Pte, it told the exchanges.

The company terminated the deal "due to non-satisfaction of conditions to closing by the seller within the agreed timeline under the share purchase-agreement", the exchange filing said.