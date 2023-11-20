Adani Enterprises Unit Incorporates New Travel Company In Macau

Mumbai Travel Retail Pvt., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary, MTRPL Macau Ltd., to set up tobacco shops at Macau International Airport.

MTRPL Macau is incorporated for the purpose of bidding on the tender of duty-free liquor and tobacco shops at Macau International Airport, it said in its exchange filing on Monday.

Mumbai Travel Retail, a step-down subsidiary of the company, holds 100% of the share capital of MTRPL Macau and has an authorised share capital of MOP $25,000 (about Rs 2.5 lakh), it said.

The registration process for MML with the Macau Company Registry was completed on Nov. 20, the statement said.