Adani Enterprises Unit Incorporates New Travel Company In Macau

MTRPL Macau is incorporated for bidding on the tender of duty-free liquor and tobacco shops at Macau International Airport.

20 Nov 2023, 08:58 PM IST
(Source: Adani Enterprises website)

Mumbai Travel Retail Pvt., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary, MTRPL Macau Ltd., to set up tobacco shops at Macau International Airport.

MTRPL Macau is incorporated for the purpose of bidding on the tender of duty-free liquor and tobacco shops at Macau International Airport, it said in its exchange filing on Monday.

Mumbai Travel Retail, a step-down subsidiary of the company, holds 100% of the share capital of MTRPL Macau and has an authorised share capital of MOP $25,000 (about Rs 2.5 lakh), it said.

The registration process for MML with the Macau Company Registry was completed on Nov. 20, the statement said.

