Adani Enterprises Unit Agrees To Buy Stark Enterprises
The company didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal.
Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s unit, Adani Digital Labs, has signed a share-purchase agreement to fully acquire Trainman ticketing platform owner Stark Enterprises Pvt.
The company has signed the agreement with Stark Enterprises, its founders, and existing shareholders, Adani said in a stock exchange filing.
Stark Enterprises operates Trainman, an online train booking and information portal.
Shares of Adani Enterprises closed 0.96% higher at Rs 2,509.6 apiece on Friday, compared to a 0.74% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The one analyst tracking the stock maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.