Adani Enterprises Unit Agrees To Buy Stark Enterprises

Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s unit, Adani Digital Labs, has signed a share-purchase agreement to fully acquire Trainman ticketing platform owner Stark Enterprises Pvt.

The company has signed the agreement with Stark Enterprises, its founders, and existing shareholders, Adani said in a stock exchange filing.

The company didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Stark Enterprises operates Trainman, an online train booking and information portal.