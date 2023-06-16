Adani Enterprises Unit Agrees To Buy Stark Enterprises

BQPrimeBusiness NewsAdani Enterprises Unit Agrees To Buy Stark Enterprises
16 Jun 2023, 9:58 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Adani signage seen in Mumbai. (Source: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto/Reuters)</p></div>
Adani signage seen in Mumbai. (Source: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto/Reuters)

Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s unit, Adani Digital Labs, has signed a share-purchase agreement to fully acquire Trainman ticketing platform owner Stark Enterprises Pvt.

The company has signed the agreement with Stark Enterprises, its founders, and existing shareholders, Adani said in a stock exchange filing.

The company didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Stark Enterprises operates Trainman, an online train booking and information portal.

Shares of Adani Enterprises closed 0.96% higher at Rs 2,509.6 apiece on Friday, compared to a 0.74% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The one analyst tracking the stock maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

