Adani Enterprises Unit Fully Acquires Rail Ticket Booking App Trainman

Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s unit, Adani Digital Labs, has acquired 70.19% stake in Stark Enterprises Pvt., which operates the online train booking and information portal Trainman.

The consideration for the acquisition was Rs 6.8 crore, according to an exchange filing. "The acquisition is of strategic nature and will help Adani Group to enhance its travel line of business," it said.

In July, the unit of the flagship Adani company had acquired 29.81% stake in Stark Enterprises.