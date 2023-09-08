Adani Enterprises Ties Up With Kowa Singapore For Green Hydrogen And Ammonia
Adani Global will subscribe 50% shareholding in the JV company, while Kowa Holdings Asia will subscribe the remaining 50%.
The Adani Group has partnered with Singapore-based Kowa Holdings Asia Pte. for green ammonia and green hydrogen trading.
Adani Global Pte., Singapore—a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd.—inked the joint venture for the sale and marketing of green ammonia, green hydrogen, and their derivatives produced and supplied by the conglomerate, according to the exchange filing issued on Friday.
Adani Global will subscribe for 50% of the shareholding in the joint venture company, while Kowa Holdings Asia will subscribe for the remaining 50%.
Adani Enterprises closed 0.39% higher on Friday as compared with a 0.47% gain in the Nifty 50.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. currently owns a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL