Adani Enterprises' Stock Jumps 10% After Rebuttal To Hindenburg Report

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. jumped on Monday after the Adani group issued a 413-page response to Hindenburg Research's allegations.

The stock of the flagship Adani Group company, which launched its follow-up public offering on Jan. 27, was the top Nifty 50 member, rising as much as 10% intraday.

As of 9:56 a.m. the scrip was trading 6.39% higher while the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 0.23%. The total traded quantity stood at 10.4 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 26, suggesting that the stock is oversold

Of the two analysts tracking the company, one maintained 'buy' and the other maintained hold. The return potential is 18.2%.