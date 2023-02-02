Adani Enterprises Returns Funds Invested In FPO To Abu Dhabi's IHC

The Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Co. has confirmed that Adani Enterprises Ltd. completed the transfer of funds invested in the latter's now-withdrawn follow-up offering.

IHC informed the Adu Dhabi Securities Exchange that it was "officially notified by the listing entity (Adani Enterprises) that they have decided to call off the share sale from the market in which we have subscribed".

"While the decision to withdraw its floatation isn't unique, and we understand floats get pulled for various reasons; International Holdings Company would like to confirm that the invested funds have been transferred back to IHC's bank account in accordance with standard legal process and procedure," the exchange filing read.

On Jan. 30, IHC had committed 1.4 billion Emirati dirhams (around $400 million or Rs 3,260 crore) in Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore FPO.

Late on Wednesday night, Adani Enterprises' board announced its decision not to proceed with the offer, in order to "protect the interest of its subscribers" in the wake of stock price rout due to volatility.