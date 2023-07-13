Adani Enterprises Repays Rs 30 Crore Of Commercial Paper

Adani Enterprises Ltd. has made a full repayment of Rs 30 crore in commercial paper.

The flagship company of the Adani Group redeemed the commercial paper, which is unsecured short-term debt, on the date of its maturity on Thursday, it said in an exchange filing.

There is no outstanding amount remaining, it said.

Adani Enterprises had fully repaid Rs 10 crore of commercial paper on July 5. In March, the promoters of Adani Group notified that they had fully repaid share-backed debt worth $2.15 billion, or Rs 17,623 crore, as of March 12, ahead of the month-end deadline.