Adani Enterprises Repays Rs 10 Crore Of Commercial Paper
The flagship company of the Adani Group redeemed the commercial paper on July 5, which was the date of its maturity.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. has fully repaid Rs 10 crore of commercial paper, which is unsecured, short-term debt.The flagship company of the Adani Group redeemed the commercial paper on July 5, which was the date of its maturity. There is no outstanding amount remaining, it said in an exchange filing.
In March, Adani promoters notified that they had fully repaid share-backed debt worth $2.15 billion (or Rs 17,623 crore) as of March 12, ahead of the month-end deadline.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
