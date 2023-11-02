Adani Enterprises Q2 Results: Net Profit At Rs 333 Crore

Adani Enterprises Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs 333 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Net profit was at Rs 432 crore for the same period last year, according to its exchange filing.

Adani Enterprises Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 41% at Rs 22,517 crore vs Rs 38,175 crore.

Ebitda up 29.9% at Rs 2,430 crore vs Rs 1,869 crore.

Margin at 10.79% vs 4.89%.

Reported profit at Rs 333 crore vs Rs 432 crore.

Shares of Adani Enterprises declined 0.35% on the BSE as compared with a 0.78% increase in the benchmark BSE Sensex.