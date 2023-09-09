Adani Enterprises Promoter Companies Acquire Additional Stake In Flagship
Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd. and Infinite Trade and Investment Ltd. bought a total of 2.35 crore shares in Adani Enterprises.
Two of Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s promotor owned companies have acquired a total of 2.06% stake in the groups flagship company, from open market.
Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd. and Infinite Trade and Investment Ltd. bought a total of 2.35 crore shares in Adani Enterprises, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
This takes the total promoter stake in the company to 71.93%.
Promoters of Adani Enterprises include Gautam S Adani and Rajesh S Adani (on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust), Adani Tradeline Pvt., Flourishing Trade And Investment Ltd., Worldwide Emerging Market Holding Ltd., Afro Asia Trade and Investments Ltd., Gautam S Adani, Rajesh S Adani (in individual capacities), Gelt Bery Trade And Investment Ltd. and Spitze Trade And Investment Ltd.
The stake was bought between Aug. 21 and Sept. 7, the filing said.
