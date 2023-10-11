BQPrimeBusiness NewsAdani Enterprises Mops Up Rs 700 Crore Via NCDs
Adani Enterprises Mops Up Rs 700 Crore Via NCDs

The amount has been raised after allotment of 70,000 secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each.

11 Oct 2023, 8:19 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Adani Enterprises website)</p></div>
(Source: Adani Enterprises website)

Billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship, Adani Enterprises Ltd., has raised Rs 700 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures.

The amount has been raised after the allotment of 70,000 secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable NCDs with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each on a private placement basis, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi-based IHC Capital Holding LLC raised its stake in Adani Enterprises to over 5%.

IHC arm Green Vitality Rsc Ltd., along with subsidiaries Green Enterprises Investment Holding Rsc Ltd. and Green Energy Investment Holding Rsc Ltd., acquired a 0.06% stake, taking their combined shareholding to 5.04% in the Ahmedabad-headquartered company. The transaction happened through open market deals.

Shares of Adani Enterprises closed 0.38% lower on Wednesday at Rs 2,488.05 apiece ahead of the announcement, as compared with a 0.60% advance in the S&P BSE Sensex.

