Adani Enterprises FPO To Be Fully Subscribed On Institutional Demand: Group CFO

The Adani Group is confident of its flagship firm's follow-on public offering getting fully subscribed even as the conglomerate responded in detail to Hindenburg Research's accusations, alleging that the report of the U.S.-based firm is unsubstantiated and misleading.

The FPO will be fully subscribed backed by institutional investors, Jugeshinder Singh, chief financial officer at Adani Group, said in an interview with BQ Prime.

Adani Enterprises launched its FPO on Jan. 27 and the offer closes on Jan. 31. The company has clarified there is no change to the schedule or pricing. The FPO was subscribed 1% on the opening day as the group stocks plunged.

"Our objective was to expand the share register and retail investors were the specific target of the issue," Singh said. "The second aspect was to increase the coverage and improve the liquidity. The first two will happen with institutional investors coming in."

"We are confident that despite share price volatility they are staying with the transaction," Singh said. "They are ignoring the extreme volatility of the last day. The FPO will be subscribed fully as the institutional demand itself is high."

Singh said there could be some impact to the retail participation in the FPO as the current market price is below the issue price band. "We don't know what will be the final structure in the FPO but there could be some reduced participation by the retail investor."

"We want to end up in the long term where we have significant retail participation. We are confident that we will achieve this."