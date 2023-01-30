Adani Enterprises FPO Subscription Details: Day 2

The demand for Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s follow-on public offering was spearheaded by employees reserved, followed by retail investors.

The Rs 20,000 crore FPO was subscribed 1% on the opening day.

The Adani Group is confident of its flagship firm's follow-on public offering will be fully subscribed even as the conglomerate responded in detail to Hindenburg Research's accusations, alleging that the report of the U.S.-based firm is unsubstantiated and misleading.

The FPO will be fully subscribed and backed by institutional investors, Jugeshinder Singh, chief financial officer at Adani Group, said in an interview with BQ Prime.