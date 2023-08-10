Adani Enterprises Clarifies On Reports Of Stake Sale In Adani Wilmar

Adani Enterprises Ltd. has issued a clarification on reports that promoters are looking to sell their stake in Adani Wilmar Ltd.

"...As of now, there is no such event concerning the media report, which requires any disclosure from the company side, in accordance with the Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations," the company said in an exchange filing.

In the event there is any development that requires disclosure in accordance with SEBI rules, it will disclose the same, Adani Enterprises said.

On Aug. 9, Adani Wilmar also said that it is "unable to comment on media speculation and rumours" and that it would be inappropriate on its part to do so.

Media reports had suggested that Adani Enterprises was considering selling a stake in Adani Wilmar—a joint venture between the Adani flagship company and Wilmar International Ltd.