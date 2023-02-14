Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Biocon Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship company of the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, will announce its financial results for the quarter ended December on Tuesday.

According to analysts tracked by Bloomberg, the company is expected to post a profit of Rs 582.8 crore, against a revenue of Rs 29,245 crore for the period under review.

Healthcare chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is scheduled to announce its earnings for the December quarter as well. The company is estimated to clock a net profit of Rs 210.6 crore and a revenue of Rs 4,208.6 crore.