Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Biocon Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, and Biocon will announce their quarterly results today.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship company of the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, will announce its financial results for the quarter ended December on Tuesday.
According to analysts tracked by Bloomberg, the company is expected to post a profit of Rs 582.8 crore, against a revenue of Rs 29,245 crore for the period under review.
Healthcare chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is scheduled to announce its earnings for the December quarter as well. The company is estimated to clock a net profit of Rs 210.6 crore and a revenue of Rs 4,208.6 crore.
The company's share is expected to move 4.6% a day after the earnings announcements, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Electricity generation and distribution player Torrent Power Ltd. will also announce its results for the quarter. The company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 468.8 crore and a revenue of Rs 6,285.6 crore, according to estimates.
Analysts polled by Bloomberg expect Royal Enfield-maker Eicher Motors Ltd. to announce a net profit of Rs 723.3 crore. Revenue of the company for the period is expected to stand at Rs 3,704.9 crore.
Other companies scheduled to announce their financial reports for the December quarter include Biocon Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd. and Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
The estimates for the major earnings scheduled for today are as follows:
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.