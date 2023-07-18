Adani Enterprises AGM Live Updates: Gautam Adani To Address Shareholders

BQPrimeBusiness NewsAdani Enterprises AGM Live Updates: Gautam Adani To Address Shareholders
Catch all lives updates of Gautam Adani's address to shareholders of Adani Enterprises and Adani Total at their AGMs on today.

18 Jul 2023, 9:32 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gautam Adani speaks at a company event. (Source: Press release)</p></div>
Gautam Adani speaks at a company event. (Source: Press release)
Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas AGMs Today

Shareholders of Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. will convene on Tuesday to attend the respective annual general meetings of the two Adani Group companies.

The Adani Enterprises AGM will begin at 10:00 a.m. today, whereas the Adani Total Gas AGM will start at 12:00 p.m.

Group Chairman Gautam Adani will address the shareholders during the meetings today. Crucial announcements and group outlooks are expected to be announced during the AGMs.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

