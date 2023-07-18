Adani Enterprises AGM Live Updates: Gautam Adani To Address Shareholders

Shareholders of Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. will convene on Tuesday to attend the respective annual general meetings of the two Adani Group companies.

The Adani Enterprises AGM will begin at 10:00 a.m. today, whereas the Adani Total Gas AGM will start at 12:00 p.m.

Group Chairman Gautam Adani will address the shareholders during the meetings today. Crucial announcements and group outlooks are expected to be announced during the AGMs.