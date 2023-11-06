Adani Energy Solutions Q2 Results: Profit Rises 46.1% On Higher Operational Income
Adani Energy Solutions's Q2 revenue increased 13% to Rs 3,673.9 crore vs Rs 3,251.5 crore over the same period last year.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd., reported an increase in net profit for the quarter ended September on higher operational income and lower expenses.
Net profit for the period under review rose 46.1% to Rs 284.1 crore as compared with Rs 194.5 crore over the same period last year, according to its exchange filing.
Adani Energy Solutions Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13% at Rs 3,673.9 crore vs Rs 3,251.5 crore.
Ebitda up 29.3% at Rs 1,504.6 crore vs Rs 1,163.6 crore.
Margin at 40.95% vs 35.78%.
Reported profit up 46.1% at Rs 284.1 crore vs Rs 194.5 crore.
The company added 219 circuit kilometeres to its operational network, taking the total to 19,862 ckms in the September quarter.
Energy demand (units sold) rose 9.56% YoY to 2,446 million units.
The total smart metering under-construction pipeline stands at 19.4 million smart meters, consisting of eight projects with a contract value of Rs 232 billion, the company said.
"Our pipeline of projects in both transmission and smart metering will further strengthen our pan India presence and consolidate our position," said Anil Sardana, managing director at Adani Energy Solutions.
"AESL is consistently benchmarking to be the best-in-class and is pursuing disciplined growth with strategic and operational de-risking, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality, and business excellence with high governance standards," he said.
Shares of Adani Energy Solutions closed 0.80% higher at Rs 771.25 apiece on Monday ahead of the announcement, as compared with a 0.92% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
