Adani Energy Solutions Q1 Results: Profit Rises On Higher Operational Income

Adani Energy's Q1 revenue from operations rose 16.9% YoY to Rs 3,663.9 crore.

31 Jul 2023, 4:00 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/ja/@shutter_log?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Peddi Sai hrithik</a>/<a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/transmission-line?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Peddi Sai hrithik/Unsplash)

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd.) reported an increase in net profit for the quarter ended June on higher operational income.

Net profit for the period under review rose 8% to Rs 181.9 crore as compared with Rs 168.4 crore over the same period last year, according to its exchange filing.

Adani Energy Solutions Q1 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue from operations increased 16.9% to Rs 3,663.9 crore.

  • Ebitda, or operating profit, more than doubled to Rs 1,573.8 crore.

  • Ebitda margin also doubled to 42.9% vs. 21.4% a year ago.

Consolidated revenue in Q1 FY24 witnessed double-digit growth on account of incremental revenue from newly commissioned lines, partial commissioning of a few elements, and an increase in energy consumption in the Mumbai Distribution business, the company said.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions rose 0.85% as compared with a 0.55% rise in the benchmark Sensex.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

