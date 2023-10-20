Adani Energy Solutions Gets Smart Meter LoA Worth Rs 17,000 Crore In Q2
The company also added 219 circuit kilometers to its operational network.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. received the Letter of Award for three smart metering projects in Maharashtra and Bihar, valued at Rs 17,000 crore during the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
Apart from the order for the 1.44 crore smart meters, the company added 219 circuit kilometers to its operational network, expanding its total network to 19,862 circuit kilometers, Adani Energy Solutions said in its provisional quarterly update.
The company sold 2,446 million units of electricity in the second quarter, registering a growth of 9.53% year-on-year, while the consumer base stood at 31.5 lakh customers.
Its share of renewable power supplied to the Mumbai circle increased to 38% as of Sept. 30, the update said.
Shares of Adani Energy Solutions closed 0.65% higher, as compared with a 0.42% decline in the Nifty 50 on Friday.
