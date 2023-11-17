Adani Energy Solutions Gets A Score Of 86% From ESG Performance Rating Agency

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. has received a score of 86% from CSRHUB, a leading global ESG performance rating agency.

The transmission and distribution company score surpasses the electric and gas utilities industry average done among 911 global companies, according to a press release issued on Friday.

Sustainalytics—a global leader in ESG research and data, which serves the world’s leading institutional investors and corporations—has awarded the company an ESG Risk Rating of 31.5, outperforming the global electric utility industry average of 32.1 (a lower score indicates a better risk profile).

"This achievement places AESL in the esteemed Global Top 40 of the electric utility industry, a testament to AESL’s commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility," the release said.