Adani Energy Solutions Gets A Score Of 86% From ESG Performance Rating Agency
The score surpasses the electric and gas utilities industry average done among 911 global companies.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. has received a score of 86% from CSRHUB, a leading global ESG performance rating agency.
The transmission and distribution company score surpasses the electric and gas utilities industry average done among 911 global companies, according to a press release issued on Friday.
Sustainalytics—a global leader in ESG research and data, which serves the world’s leading institutional investors and corporations—has awarded the company an ESG Risk Rating of 31.5, outperforming the global electric utility industry average of 32.1 (a lower score indicates a better risk profile).
"This achievement places AESL in the esteemed Global Top 40 of the electric utility industry, a testament to AESL’s commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility," the release said.
MSCI has also assigned Adani Energy Solutions a stable ESG rating of 'BBB', underscoring the company's dedication to robust ESG performance.
Morgan Stanley Capital International is a leading global provider of stock market indices and portfolio analytics tools, used by investors to track and assess the performance of financial markets and investment portfolios.
The Financial Times Stock Exchange has reaffirmed the company's status as a constituent of the FTSE4Good index series, accompanied by a notable improvement in the ESG score from 3.3 to 4.
"This places AESL well above the global electric utilities sector average of 2.7. Additionally, AESL's governance score stands at an impeccable 5/5, with a social score of 4/5 and an environment score of 3.3/5, further highlighting its commitment to ethical business practices," it said.
Adani Energy Solutions is on track to achieve UN Energy Compact goals, including a target of 60% renewable energy share in bulk energy procurement by FY27, with the current RE share already reaching 38%.
"Furthermore, AESL is making significant strides in reducing GHG (greenhouse gas) emission intensity, aiming to achieve a 40% reduction from the FY19 baseline by FY25," the release said.
