Adani Energy Solutions Commissions 765 KV Transmission Line Across Three States

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. commissioned its inter-regional Warora-Kurnool transmission line, covering the three states of Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

The network, spanning 1,756 circuit kilometres, will transmit 4,500 MW between the western and southern parts of the country, the Adani Group company said on Thursday. It will strengthen the southern region grid and support large-scale integration of generation from renewable energy sources.

Warora Kurnool Transmission Ltd. was incorporated in April 2015. It is the largest 765 kV D/C (Hexa conductor) project ever awarded under a single scheme, AESL said.

The project is meant to establish an additional inter-regional alternate current link for import into southern India—Warora-Warangal and Chilakaluripeta-Hyderabad-Kurnool. It also includes a 765/400 kV sub-station in Warangal.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions were trading 0.97% lower, compared with a 0.1% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 12:49 p.m.