Adani Energy Solutions Commissions 2,500 MW Green Transmission Line In Tamil Nadu
The project will facilitate the transmission of power from renewable sources in the Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. commissioned a 2,500-megawatt green power transmission project in Tamil Nadu.
"The project includes the establishment of the 400/230 kV, 1,000 MVA Karur Pooling Station and an associated transmission line spanning 8.51 circuit kilometres in Tamil Nadu," the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.
The Karur Transmission Ltd. project will facilitate the transmission of power from renewable sources in the Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone. Additionally, it will strengthen the southern regional grid and support the integration of renewable energy sources on a large scale, the company said.
AESL was awarded the project in December 2021 through the tariff-based competitive bidding route. The Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone is a key wind corridor in Tamil Nadu, with significant capacities in wind energy and several underconstruction wind farms.
The company will own, operate, and maintain the project for a period of 35 years.
Last week, the Adani Group company commissioned its inter-regional Warora-Kurnool transmission line, covering the three states of Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
The network, spanning 1,756 circuit kilometres, will transmit 4,500 MW between the western and southern parts of the country.
Shares of Adani Energy Solutions were trading 2.88% higher, as compared with a 1.11% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex at 2:49 p.m.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.