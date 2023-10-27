Adani Energy Solutions Commissions 2,500 MW Green Transmission Line In Tamil Nadu

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. commissioned a 2,500-megawatt green power transmission project in Tamil Nadu.

"The project includes the establishment of the 400/230 kV, 1,000 MVA Karur Pooling Station and an associated transmission line spanning 8.51 circuit kilometres in Tamil Nadu," the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The Karur Transmission Ltd. project will facilitate the transmission of power from renewable sources in the Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone. Additionally, it will strengthen the southern regional grid and support the integration of renewable energy sources on a large scale, the company said.