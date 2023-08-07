Adani Energy Solutions Attains Financial Closure For $1-Billion Green Transmission Line In Mumbai

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. has attained financial closure for its $1-billion green power transmission line in Mumbai.

Adani Energy Solutions, formerly called Adani Transmission, has achieved financial closure for a $700-million facility with nine international banks for the under-construction high voltage direct current transmission link between Kudus to Aarey, Mumbai, Maharashtra, according to its statement. The line will ensure uninterrupted supply of renewable power to Mumbai and is “highly critical given the city’s transmission capacity constraints amidst its fast-rising energy demand”, it said.

The unique Platform Infrastructure Financing Framework is part of the $700 million revolving project finance tied up in October 2021 for its under-construction transmission assets portfolio, the statement said. It offers project access to funds that another project in the portfolio has paid back, ensuring continuous and consistent access to capital for all future projects, it said.

The banking consortium includes DBS Bank Ltd., Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Mizuho Bank Ltd., MUFG Bank Ltd., Siemens Bank GmbH, Société Générale, Standard Chartered Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and The Hong Kong Mortgage Corp.

The HVDC transmission is superior to other conventional technologies, as it stabilises power distribution networks when sudden new loads or blackouts in one part of the network may lead to synchronisation problems and cascading failures, the company said, citing the 2020 blackout in Mumbai. It is suitable for islands where submarine cables are used for procuring power supply and Adani Energy Solutions is the only private player with experience of installing HVDC transmission lines in India and in record time, the statement said.