Adani Energy Commissions Mumbai's Khargar-Vikhroli Transmission Line

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (earlier Adani Transmission Ltd.) has established Mumbai's first ever 400 KV connection, with a double circuit transmission line commissioning.

The Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Ltd. project starts in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai, traverses through its urban locations, and terminates at Vikhroli in Mumbai city.

KVTL comprises approximately 74 circuit kilometres of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines, along with a 1,500 MVA 400kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Vikhroli, the first 400KV substation of its kind in Mumbai. The line was awarded to Adani in 2021 through bidding.

"Occupying approximately 9,500 sq m area, it has the most compact design when it comes to 400 KV substations. Its unique design vertically stacks 400kV and 220kV GIS, thus minimising space requirements. The Kharghar-Vikhroli line will bring an additional 1,000 MW reliable power to Mumbai city," the company said in a statement.