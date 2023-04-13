Adani Electricity's Revenue Gap Recovery To Strengthen Cash Flow: Fitch Ratings

Regulatory approval to Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. for recovery of most of the revenue gap will strengthen cash flow from operations, according to Fitch Ratings Inc.

The approval for the obligor group (long-term senior secured U.S. dollar bonds: BBB-) will strengthen cash flow from operations by reversing working capital outflows of the past three years, it said in a report on Thursday.

The build-up of the revenue gap over the past three years was due to a fall in demand for electricity amid the pandemic, especially from higher paying industrial and commercial consumers. Surging fuel and power purchase costs added to the revenue gap in fiscal 2023.