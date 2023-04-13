Adani Electricity's Revenue Gap Recovery To Strengthen Cash Flow: Fitch Ratings
The build-up of the revenue gap over the past three years was due to a fall in demand for electricity amid the pandemic.
Regulatory approval to Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. for recovery of most of the revenue gap will strengthen cash flow from operations, according to Fitch Ratings Inc.
The approval for the obligor group (long-term senior secured U.S. dollar bonds: BBB-) will strengthen cash flow from operations by reversing working capital outflows of the past three years, it said in a report on Thursday.
The build-up of the revenue gap over the past three years was due to a fall in demand for electricity amid the pandemic, especially from higher paying industrial and commercial consumers. Surging fuel and power purchase costs added to the revenue gap in fiscal 2023.
In a mid-term tariff review, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission gave its approval for recovery of the revenue gap of Rs 15.74 billion, including the carrying cost. This represents over 98% revenue gap claimed by AEML. It was approved after truing up for regulatory gaps for financial years 2020, 2021, 2022 and provisionally for 2023.
Truing up refers to the payment made after the closing of the fiscal in order to adjust any difference between the purchase price determined on a transaction's closing date and the actual purchase price becoming known after the closing date.
The commission approved the recovery of this revenue gap over the next two fiscals for the current five-year control period ending fiscal 2025.
"The recovery is largely in line with Fitch's expectations," the credit rating agency said. "AEML recorded a working capital deficit of around Rs 16 billion over FY20 to FY23 on account of regulatory asset build-up from accrued income."
Approval of most of the revenue gap claimed by Adani Electricity Mumbai highlights that the differences are not material and would not have any meaningful impact on AEML's credit profile, it said.
"Part of the revenue gap increase was mitigated, as the regulator allowed some of the higher fuel costs to be passed to consumers through fuel-adjustment charges from July 2022," Fitch said.
The credit rating agency also adjusted the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for revenue gaps. Therefore, Ebitda estimates would not be affected by this tariff review, it said.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.