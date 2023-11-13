Adani Electricity Powered Mumbai Using Renewable Energy On Diwali

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. relied entirely on renewable energy sources to power Mumbai for four hours on Diwali.

For the first time in history, 3 million households and establishments, comprising over 12 million Mumbaikars, were powered entirely by "clean" renewable energy sources, the company said in a statement on Monday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, the company met its electricity needs by relying on renewable sources, including solar and wind, it said.

The company has met up to 38% of its consumers' electricity requirements from renewable sources while being committed to reaching the target of 60% by 2027, it said.

"Achieving 100% renewable energy is a first and a significant milestone in Mumbai's energy transition, demonstrating that renewables can significantly power Mumbai city with reliable and sustainable electricity at competitive tariffs," Kandarp Patel, managing director of Adani Electricity, said.

The state is currently struggling to check pollution levels and improve air quality.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp. is ramping up measures to combat sources of pollutants in the city, ranging from construction activities to vehicular movements.