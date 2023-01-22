Adani Electricity Mumbai Proposes Marginal Hike In Residential Power Tariffs
In the case of industrial and commercial consumers, the company has proposed to reduce tariffs by 11-18% in FY24 and FY25
Adani Electricity Mumbai on Saturday proposed an increase in power tariffs for residential consumers by 1% for the next two financial years on account of a rise in renewable sources on the generation side.
In the case of industrial and commercial consumers, the company has proposed to reduce tariffs by 11-18% in FY24 and FY25, as per advertisements in local dailies on Saturday.
"Residential consumers to have a cumulative marginal 1% increase in tariff over both FY24 and FY25 as compared to tariffs incurred currently," the company said.
At a time when electric vehicle adoption is growing, the company has proposed power tariffs to be 28% cheaper than the present ones.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.