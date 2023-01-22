ADVERTISEMENT
Adani Electricity Mumbai Proposes Marginal Hike In Residential Power Tariffs

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@aindraus?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Anthony Indraus</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/Bb9jWuTMPUk?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Anthony Indraus on Unsplash)
Adani Electricity Mumbai on Saturday proposed an increase in power tariffs for residential consumers by 1% for the next two financial years on account of a rise in renewable sources on the generation side.

In the case of industrial and commercial consumers, the company has proposed to reduce tariffs by 11-18% in FY24 and FY25, as per advertisements in local dailies on Saturday.

"Residential consumers to have a cumulative marginal 1% increase in tariff over both FY24 and FY25 as compared to tariffs incurred currently," the company said.

At a time when electric vehicle adoption is growing, the company has proposed power tariffs to be 28% cheaper than the present ones.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

