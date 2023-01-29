Adani Confident Of FPO Sailing Through; SEBI, Other Regulatory Bodies Probing Sell-Off, Says CFO

"For an institutional investor who likes larger chunky holding, that option is not available as the free float is not there," he said. "One of the primary aims of the FPO is to increase liquidity of shares and increase the free float."

He further said strategic long-term institutional investors are not investing in AEL for just the value of its shares. "They are investing in AEL as an incubator. The value of AEL sits more in the airports business it holds, in the road business it is doing, in new energy projects it is doing, in data centre business and in the mining business. All these businesses are performing very well."

AEL currently houses new businesses such as hydrogen, where the group plans to invest $50 billion over the next 10 years across the value chain, flourishing airport operations, mining, data centre and roads and logistics. These businesses are planned to be demerged between 2025 and 2028 after they achieve a basic investment profile and maturity.