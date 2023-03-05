Adani Coal Is Coming To India With Zero Tariffs: Former Australian PM Tony Abbott

Australian coal from Adani mining in Australia is going to help in the electrification of India, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Abbott said "Adani coal is reaching India from Australia without any tariffs."

He said that as someone who very much supported Adani mining in central Queensland, he is delighted that the company's coal is now coming to India to help with electrification of the country.

"Adani coal is coming to India with zero tariffs. Thanks to that deal that removed tariffs on Australian coal," Abbott said. The deal was finalised between the two governments late last year.

Thoughts on Hindenburg Saga

"I admire the way Adani and his team have persisted with Australia," Abbott said, adding that Adani created various jobs and wealth in Australia notwithstanding the fact that they (Australia) often through various means made their (Adani's) life (in Australia) difficult. "I am grateful for the Adani investment and faith Adani group has shown in Australia."

If there is any truth in the reports, it will be dealt with by the relevant regulator. "Adani is a company that operates under the law. India is a country that operates under the rule of law."

"It is easy to make allegations and just because something is alleged it doesn't make it true," he said.