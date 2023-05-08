Adani Cement's Ajay Kapur Recognised As One Of The Top Visionary CEOs

Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer of Adani Cement Industries Ltd., ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd. has been recognised as one of the Top Visionary CEOs by the HR Association of India.

The list of Visionary CEOs was announced as part of the '23 of 2023' initiative, aimed at recognising leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and business acumen in their respective organisations.

The list features 23 CEOs, including Kapur who has been featured for his outstanding contribution to his organisation and the cement sector.