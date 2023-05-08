Adani Cement's Ajay Kapur Recognised As One Of The Top Visionary CEOs
The list of 23 CEOs features Ajay Kapur for his outstanding contribution to his organisation.
Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer of Adani Cement Industries Ltd., ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd. has been recognised as one of the Top Visionary CEOs by the HR Association of India.
The list of Visionary CEOs was announced as part of the '23 of 2023' initiative, aimed at recognising leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and business acumen in their respective organisations.
The list features 23 CEOs, including Kapur who has been featured for his outstanding contribution to his organisation and the cement sector.
“I am truly humbled and honoured to be recognised among the Top Visionary CEOs by the HR Association of India. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Adani Cement," he said.
"I strongly believe that exceptional leadership is all about inspiring and empowering people, and this recognition further inspires me to continue leading our team with a clear vision and unwavering commitment to our goals. I dedicate this award to my team, who have played an instrumental role in our success," Kapur said.
