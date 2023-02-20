Adani Cement Units, Himachal Truckers Reach Amicable Solution To Freight Rates Stalemate

The truck unions were demanding that the freight charges be increased from Rs 10.58 to Rs 10.71 as was done by the UltraTech Cement plant at Baga, which is within 20 km of vicinity of both the Adani Cement plants, with 5% rebate on multiple axles while the Adani group was offering Rs 10 for six-tonne single-axle trucks and Rs 9 for double-axles.