Adani Cement Refinances $3.5-Billion Debt Taken For Ambuja, ACC Buyout

Adani Cement Ltd. has refinanced $3.5 billion worth of debt taken for acquiring Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd.

The company, through Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd., has entered into definitive agreements for a fresh facility from 10 international banks with a maturity of up to three years, the company said in a statement.

"This showcases Adani's robust access to the global financial market and strong liquidity position," the statement said. "This achievement reflects our commitment to financial stability and growth."

The refinancing will result in an overall cost saving of about $300 million for the Adani Cement vertical, according to the statement.

The transaction marks the strong underlying performance of business in Ambuja and ACC with an improvement in Ebitda per tonne from Rs 340 in quarter ended September 2022 immediately after the acquisition to Rs 1,253 per tonne as of June 2023, it said.

Adani Cement is the second largest cement player in India after it completed the $6.6-billion acquisition of Ambuja and ACC in September 22. The $3.5 billion facility marks the continued execution of the capital management plan outlined in September 2022 that will see step-wise deleveraging of Adani Cement, the company said. The vertical's current net-debt-to-Ebitda is now under 2 times.