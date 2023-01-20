Adani Cement Proposes Freight Mechanism Amid Standoff With Himachal Transport Unions

Adani Cement Ltd. has written to the sub-committee looking into exorbitant freight rates in Himachal Pradesh, proposing a mechanism for resolution of the issue.

The letter dated Jan. 19, viewed by BQ Prime, came as the company's production facilities in Barmana and Darlaghat remain closed amid disagreement with the state's transportation unions over freight rates.

The Barmana facility is operated by ACC Ltd., while the Darlaghat one is run by Ambuja Cements Ltd. Adani Cement had acquired both cement players from Switzerland-based Holcim Group in September last year.

"We are forced to close our operations after the transport unions adopted an unworkable position on the freight rate and distribution model," Adani Cement wrote, in the letter decrying the conduct of transport unions.

"The impasse has caused not only significant economic loss to the state but also immense hardship to all stakeholders, particularly small businesses, retailers, dealers, petrol pumps, truck drivers, loaders, small eateries, our employees, and the general public."