Adani Cement Expects To Close Sanghi Industries Acquisition In Q3

Adani Cement Ltd. has said it expects the acquisition of Sanghi Industries Ltd. by Ambuja Cements Ltd. to be completed in the third quarter of FY24.

The seller condition precedents are in the process of being completed, the company said in its investor presentation on Wednesday.

The Adani Group company acquired Gujarat-based Sanghi Industries in an all-cash deal in August, valuing the company at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

Ambuja Cements will acquire 14.66 crore shares of Sanghi Industries, representing 56.74% of the overall shareholding, from Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Sanghi, members of the Sanghi family, and other promoter entities.

"This acquisition would help to accelerate Ambuja’s goal of 140 MTPA ahead of 2028 and reinforce its position as a leader in the construction materials sector," the company said.