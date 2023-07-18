Adani AGM 2023: Read Gautam Adani's Full Speech To Shareholders Here

Dear Shareholders,

When I founded the Adani Group over three decades back, I had never have imagined that the Adani Group would grow to become one of the largest conglomerates of the country. It was on the 12th of September 1994 that Adani Enterprises, then known as Adani Exports, launched its IPO.

I had just turned 32.

Today, as I reflect over the past years, I am grateful to so many, who have enabled your company to come this far. While our true ambitions still lie ahead of us – when we make time to look back – we also realize how much ground we have covered over the past 30 years. Along this journey, if there is one characteristic that has continued to define us – it has been our resilience.

The resilience that allows us to get up stronger every time we take a hit.

The resilience that drives our belief in the nation we call our matrubhumi.

And the resilience that gives us the passion to follow our dreams. And I will touch upon each of these today.

As all of you are aware, on the eve of our Republic Day this year, a US-based short- seller published a report to short our stocks just as we were planning to launch the largest Follow-on Public Offering in India’s history.

The report was a combination of targeted misinformation and discredited allegations, the majority of them dating from 2004 to 2015. They were all settled by the appropriate authorities at that time. This report was a deliberate and malicious attempt aimed at damaging our reputation and generating profits through a short-term drive-down of our stock prices.

Subsequently, despite a fully subscribed FPO, we decided to withdraw and return the money to our investors to protect their interests. While we promptly issued a comprehensive rebuttal, various vested interests tried to exploit the claims made by the short seller. These entities encouraged and promoted false narratives across various news and social media platforms.

Consequently, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India constituted an Expert Committee to look into this matter. The committee included individuals known for their independence and integrity. The report of the Expert Committee was made public in May 2023.

The Expert Committee did not find any regulatory failure. The Committee’s Report not only observed that the mitigating measures, undertaken by your company helped rebuild confidence but also cited that there were credible charges of targeted destabilization of the Indian markets. It also confirmed the quality of our Group’s disclosures and found no instance of any breach.

While SEBI is still to submit its report, we remain confident of our governance and disclosure standards. It is my commitment that we will continue to strive to keep improving these, every single day.

Our track record speaks for itself, and I am grateful for the support our stakeholders have shown as we went through our challenges. It is worth noting that even during this crisis – not only did we raise several billions from international investors – but also that – no credit agency – in India or abroad – cut any of our ratings.

This is the strongest validation of the belief that the investors have in your company’s governance and capital allocation practices.