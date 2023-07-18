Adani AGM 2023: Gautam Adani Says India To Be $25-30 Trillion Economy By 2050; M-Cap To Hit $40 Trillion

India is on track to expand tenfold to become a $25-30-trillion economy by 2050 even as the world faces climate, geopolitical, supply-chain and energy and inflation challenges, according to billionaire Gautam Adani.

While economic cycles are getting increasingly harder to predict, India’s demographic dividend is expected to drive consumption and accelerate the growth of a tax-paying society at record pace, Adani said while addressing shareholders at the annual general meeting of Adani Enterprises Ltd.

The United Nation’s Population Fund projects that India’s median age will be just 38 years even in 2050, according to Adani. “Over this period, India’s population is expected to grow by approximately 15% to 1.6 billion, but the per capita income will accelerate by over 700% to about 16,000 US dollars. On a purchasing power parity basis, this per capita metric will be 3 to 4 times higher.”

India took 58 years to get to its first $trillion GDP, 12 years to get to the next trillion and just 5 years for the third, he said. “I anticipate that within the next decade, India will start adding a trillion dollars to its GDP every 18 months.”