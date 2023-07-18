Adani AGM 2023: Gautam Adani Expects 18% Revenue Growth For Adani Transmission

Adani Transmission Ltd.'s revenue is expected to expand by 18% and cross Rs 4,000 crore in annuity income, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Enterprises Ltd., said on Tuesday.

At its annual general meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Adani did not disclose any timeline by when he expects the annuity income to jump to Rs 4,000 crore.

On the Mumbai power distribution business, Adani said the company achieved a reliability of 99.99% and was ranked the number one discom by the Ministry of Power. "ATL will also take Mumbai to 60% renewable power, making it the first mega city in the world to achieve over 50% power from solar and wind."

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. blends around 40% renewable energy with the thermal power to meet the demand of its customers. It has helped Adani Electricity to reduce its tariffs competitively in comparison with rival distributors in the city.