Adani AGM 2023: Adani Green Setting Up World's Largest 20-GW Hybrid Park In Gujarat

Adani Green Energy Ltd. is setting up the world's largest hybrid wind and solar park in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Once commissioned, the park will be capable of producing 20 gigawatts of renewable energy, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Enterprises Ltd., said at its annual general meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The most complex and ambitious project ever for the group will be executed faster than any other project, Adani said.

The company aims to be a 45-GW renewable energy producer by 2030, up from 8 GW at present. It has commissioned the world's largest hybrid solar-wind project of 2.14 GW in Rajasthan.

Adani Green's current portfolio of 8 GW is the largest operational renewable capacity in the country, Adani said. "Our focus remains on producing the lowest-cost green electron at scale, and I would like to reaffirm our target of 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030."

On India's growth potential within the next decade, Adani said the country would add a trillion dollars to its gross domestic product every 18 months. "This puts us on track to be a $25-30 trillion economy by 2050 and will drive India's stock market capitalisation to over $40 trillion, which is around a 10-time expansion from current levels."