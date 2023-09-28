Actors Union, Hollywood Studios Agree To Resume Talks On Oct. 2

BQPrimeBusiness NewsActors Union, Hollywood Studios Agree To Resume Talks On Oct. 2
Hollywood studios and striking actors agreed to resume contract talks aimed at ending a labor dispute that began in July.

28 Sep 2023, 8:16 AM IST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA- SEPTEMBER 27: Phoebe Price joins the picket line outside Paramount Studios on September 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The WGA (Writers Guild of America) has reached a tentative deal with Hollywood studios after 146 days on strike. Members of SAG-AFTRA and WGA (Writers Guild of America) walked out in their first joint strike against the studios since 1960, shutting down a majority of Hollywood productions. SAG-AFTRA has not reached a deal with the studios and has been on strike since July 14. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- Hollywood studios and striking actors agreed to resume contract talks aimed at ending a labor dispute that began in July.

The talks will resume Oct. 2, the parties said in a statement. Several executives from the studios will be in attendance.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents some 160,000 performers, is seeking increases in base pay and residual payments from streaming services. The members also want protection against the unauthorized use of their likenesses by artificial intelligence.

On Sept. 24, the Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents studios such as Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. to end a strike that started in May. The Directors Guild of America reached its own agreement with the studios in June. 

The guilds and their employers have been negotiating over new terms for compensation as the industry shifts to streaming from broadcast TV, cable and movie theaters. 

Twin strikes by the writers and actors halted hundreds of film and TV projects and forced networks to reschedule their fall TV lineups. Release dates for major Hollywood films have also been delayed. 

Observers have put the economic cost of the strikes at $5 billion to $7 billion.

